Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitthe stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children in total. 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, the media spotlight Shiloh Jolie Pitt with 16 years of age, and the twins Vivienne and Knox of 14 years of age. It was recently learned that both actors had a legal dispute over a property in France; but it seems that within the family things could be even worse, since it is ensured that pitt does not have much relationship with him, because they would have taken sides with Angelina Jolie.

In addition to being the most similar in her features to her parents and therefore being the favorite of the press, Shiloh Jolie Pitt He was noted for appearing in the music video for the song “Vegas” by Doja Cat, part of the Elvis soundtrack. So much Brad Pitt What Angelina Jolie have shown every time they refer to it, to be very proud of Shiloh. A source close to the former couple told Us Weekly that none of the actors intend for her to follow in her footsteps: “They would have no problem if she wants to go professional, but they are not pressuring her in any way.”

This same source added more details about the passion of Shiloh Jolie Pitt Because of the dance, she has been seen standing out in the videos shared by the academy she attends, which are a real success on YouTube. “Shiloh He loves to dance, he has great talent and has been going to these classes for a few years, “said the source, adding that this discipline has also helped him socialize and lead a more normal life than that of other children in Hollywood.

Source: Pinterest

Finally this insider expressed, “She has made some good friends through the dance community as well, and they are all in group chats and share their favorite playlists and stuff like that. All the teachers are very impressed with her and say the sky is the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh could do it”. Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie After two years of marriage and more than a decade together, they separated in fact during 2016 and finally divorced in 2019. Without a doubt, the feud of the parents of Shiloh Jolie Pittnow he focuses on the love and attention of his children.