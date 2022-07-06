Brad Pitt buys R$ 6.5 million motorhome to use as a dressing room

Already at that age at which it sinks in that, considering statistics, one has lived longer than there is left to live, Brad Pitt, 58, now just wants to know about indulging in certain luxuries. An example of this is in a motorhome that the eternal heartthrob of the big screen recently bought, to use as a dressing room on the sets of the productions in which he acts.

Of the most modern, the vehicle was produced by the American automaker King Kong Production Vehicles, which specializes in manufacturing and customizing motorhomes according to the wishes of its customers – among whom, incidentally, another famous one is Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the case of Pitt’s, who is passionate about architecture, the differentials include a living room with a custom-made leather sofa more than 3 meters long, a kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, which alone cost almost US$ 60,000. (R$ 325.4 thousand), and even a golden shower.

Brand new, the “PittMóvel” has an estimated value of US$ 1.2 million (R$ 6.5 million), a figure that is even small given the size of its owner’s fortune, in the region of US$ 300 million (R$ 300 million). 1.6 billion).

And in addition to guaranteeing a “luxurious corner” to have from now on behind the scenes of his work, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband seems to have joined what was once called “motorhomemania”, since these true houses on wheels are so so high that Supreme launched one with its signature and a company from Portugal rents them out to anyone who wants to use them to travel around the country in the best “road trip” style.