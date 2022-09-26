Brad Pitt chooses the two most handsome men in Hollywood

For three decades, Brad Pitt has been at the top of the polls trying to find the most attractive man in show business. Perhaps for this reason, now it was he who gave his verdict. And although he did not dare to mention a single one of his colleagues, he surprised with his answers.

It all came about as a game, proposed by ‘Vogue’ magazine in the middle of an interview. The questionnaire contained a question that confused the protagonist of ‘Seven’, but he still lent himself to the game and answered without hesitation.

“Who is the most attractive man in the world, past and present? You know, in the world of acting, which is where I move, because that’s my job, the immediate answer is Paul Newman, ”he replied, almost without thinking.

As he said, Newman – who died at the age of 83 in 2008 – “has aged so gracefully (…) And according to what everyone says about him, he was a really special human being, generous, warm and sincere”.

Paul Newman dies in 2008. The actor who objectified the beauty and art of acting. Of those almost perfect types that honor the cinematographic art. Exceptional filmography of this myth, moreover. The Silver Chalice, Marked by Hate… #PaulNewman #Ephemeris pic.twitter.com/67eIiis7fl — Cinemelodic (@Cinemelodic) September 26, 2020

After thinking about it for a few seconds, he felt the need to name one of his great friends in the entertainment industry. “If I have to name someone from the present, well, I have to name that son of a f (…) George Clooney because… Why not?” he joked. And he continued: “Usually I never mention him when giving these kinds of answers and neither does he to me. But this time, I’m not going to remove it from the list. Just this time”.

Your new line of skin care products

The actor also took advantage of the interview to promote his new line of skin care products and clarified that they are for all genders. However, he refused to demonstrate how to apply the products. “I wouldn’t know how to do that, unless it was a comedy! Actually, Sandy (Sandra Bullock) and I once tried to develop a whole idea of ​​a husband and wife team, who were the most successful sellers of beauty products, who are in the middle of a divorce and they hate each other, ”he revealed. the.

Then, yes, she agreed to tell her own facial cleansing routine, though she wasn’t very detailed: “Well, when I’m taken care of, I have a good skincare routine, but I keep it simple. Now I am more thorough. She brought me up to date with Jean Black, my dear makeup artist friend, we started together 30 years ago, she’s quite special. Every time we’re in a movie, she keeps me healthy and then says, ‘try this’ and ‘try that,’” she stated.

As explained in the publication, the products contain GSM10, “an exclusive molecule in the serum, cream, fluid cream and cleansing emulsion that combines the powerful properties of the seeds of the Garnacha grapes with the seeds and skin of Syrah grapes. and Mourvedre and that it serves as a powerful antidote against oxidative stress”. In addition, it is claimed that “it can break down collagen and help prevent physical signs of aging.”

The legal mess with Angelina Jolie

The actor knows the grape business very well. In 2008, together with his then wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt bought the Château Miraval, a castle and a vineyard located in the town of Correns, where they also married in 2014 and spent several family vacations with their six children.

In July 2021, Jolie accused Pitt of blocking the sale of the estate. The interpreter demanded in court a temporary annulment of the ATRO, a term used for the order that prevented one of the parties from making decisions or carrying out financial operations that affected the other during the separation process. A request that she requested after finding a buyer for part of her vineyards.

“After all these years of trying to stop being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Mrs. Jolie is eager to close the pending agreement for her sale,” the actress’s lawyer claimed in a written statement, according to the statement. US Weekly magazine. In February of this year, it was confirmed that Angelina Jolie had sold her part without the consent of her ex-husband, so Pitt decided to sue her.

But obviously not with all his ex-partners he maintains strained relationships. “I love what Gwyneth (Paltrow) has done (with her company Goop of her). She is a very dear friend, and she has built this empire. She’s always had that in her as a curator for her, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, now that I think about it, she was probably the first one who made me wash my face twice a day… Maybe,” she revealed.