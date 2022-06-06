Brad Pitt claims ex Angelina Jolie sold her stake in their winery to “inflict damage” and “undermine” him in a six-year feud.

BRAD Pitt claims his ex Angelina Jolie sold her stake in their winery to inflict damage and weaken him as the ex couple’s feud rages.

The stars have been fighting ever since they separated in 2016 after being married for just two years.

According to legal documents seen by the Daily Mail, Brad accused his ex of trying to hurt him by secretly selling his stake in his French vineyard to “a Russian oligarch” with “poisonous intentions”.

The plan also allegedly included a plan to take complete control of Brad’s multimillion-dollar business.

Angelina, 47, sold her half of the Chateau Miraval winery to a company run by Yuri Shefler, who runs a company that produces Russian Stolichnaya vodka.

However, the Stolichnaya brand is now an “international responsibility”, according to the documents, noting Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Stolichnaya has been the subject of boycotts all over the world …” the documents stated.

Angelina’s motivation for the sale was to “inflict damage” on Brad, ”the plaintiff’s attorney said in legal documents.

“He pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”

The attorney continued: “In doing so, Jolie tried to steal the profits she hadn’t earned and the returns on an investment she didn’t make. Even through the alleged sale, Jolie tried to inflict damage on Pitt.

“Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

In September, the former couple reached an agreement on the sale of their $ 164 million French property, which paved the way for Girl star Interrupted to sell her stake in Chateau Miraval.

Despite the deal, the 58-year-old filed a lawsuit against Angelina and said she was trying to sell her shares in the mansion without granting Brad his “right of first refusal and profit …”

EX DRAMA

The ex-combatants share six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Lawyers for the mother of six previously accused the Seven star of using her “celebrity” status to change their custody agreement.

Brad received the “joint custody” of their children in May 2021.

While Brad didn’t touch much on their breakup, Angelina once told the UK Guardian that the experiences left her “broken”.

She told the publication that her grief had lasted more than five years since her breakup with Brad and said, “I mean, somehow the last decade has passed.

“There are many things I cannot say.”

