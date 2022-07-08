Entertainment

Brad Pitt claims to have a rare disease although no one believes him

Brad Pitt, actor, model and film producer of American origin, claims to have a rare condition of blindness. The actor has been nominated four times for the Oscar Awards and twice for the Golden Globe Awards. The artist began his acting career by appearing as a guest on television shows and later gained press recognition with the interpretation of the hitchhiking cowboy who seduces Geena Davis’s character in the 1991 film “Thelma & Louise”.

Recently, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie has assured that he suffers from prosopagnosia, a rare disorder of “facial blindness”, but “No one believes him”. The 58-year-old renowned actor said in his August 2022 “GQ” cover story that he wants to “Meet Another” person who also experiences the condition.

