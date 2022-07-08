Brad Pitt claims to have a rare disease although no one believes him

Brad Pitt, actor, model and film producer of American origin, claims to have a rare condition of blindness. The actor has been nominated four times for the Oscar Awards and twice for the Golden Globe Awards. The artist began his acting career by appearing as a guest on television shows and later gained press recognition with the interpretation of the hitchhiking cowboy who seduces Geena Davis’s character in the 1991 film “Thelma & Louise”.

Recently, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie has assured that he suffers from prosopagnosia, a rare disorder of “facial blindness”, but “No one believes him”. The 58-year-old renowned actor said in his August 2022 “GQ” cover story that he wants to “Meet Another” person who also experiences the condition.

Nevertheless, Brad Pitt has not been formally diagnosed. The Hollywood star first spoke about her suspicion that he has prosopagnosia in 2013. “A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” confessed the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie to Esquire at the time. “Every once in a while, someone gives me context and I say, ‘Thank you for helping me,'” she stated..

Though Brad Pitt tried to “cope” with their struggles at one point, said it only “Made more people mad”. The actor explained, “You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being selfish. You’re being conceited.’”

Image: The Universe

Thus, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie worries about appearing “Remote…distant, unapproachable [y] self-absorbed” as he struggles to recognize faces, according to the 2022 article. Brad Pitt La told the outlet that facial features are “a mystery,” explaining, “I can’t capture a face, and yet I’m coming from a design/aesthetic point of view. I’m going to try it out. … That’s why I’m staying home.” ”.