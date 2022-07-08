Brad Pitt claims to have Facial Blindness, a rare and incurable disease

Despite not being officially diagnosed with the case, he stated that he lives with the disease, and that he would like to meet someone else with prosopagnosia, as no one close believes him: “Nobody believes me! I want to meet someone else.”

Still, according to Page Six, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor would have already commented on the case in 2013 to Esquire: “A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them. Every now and then someone gives me a context and I say, ‘Thanks for helping me’”.

“You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being selfish. You are being vain.’ I can’t understand a face, and yet I come from an aesthetic/design point of view. I’m going to take the test… That’s why I stay at home”, he is said to have explained.

Brad Pitt claimed to suffer from brain blindness (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

According to the official website of Dr. Dráuzio Varella, a person diagnosed with prosopagnosia is not able to partially or totally recognize the faces of acquaintances, but retains the ability to memorize their names and other individual characteristics.

This happens because the brain area involved in face recognition is separate from the one responsible for filing proper names. Compared with other types of visual information, face recognition requires more elaborate processing, as faces often differ from each other by only a few features.

