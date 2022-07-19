Brad Pitt clarifies that he is not thinking of retiring

The Oscar-winning actor, Brad Pitt, clarified that his recent statements about his “last stage” in the artistic sphere they did not refer to retirement.

“It appears that it was interpreted as a retirement statement. But that’s not what I meant… What I wanted to say is that I’m already facing the last stretch, the last season“, he clarified during an interview with various media in Paris, France.

Last month the renowned Hollywood actor declared that he saw himself in the “last stage” of his career and what would be his “last semester or quarter.

The actor who appeared in films such as “Fight Club”, “The Big Scam” or “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, added that he prefers to take his working life in “little sips” going from “film to film”, according to various media.

On the other hand, the producer also promoted the new tape where fight against assassins on a high-speed train traveling through Japan, an action thriller “Bullet Train,” in which he is reunited with his former stunt double turned director, David Leitch.

Pitt plays Ladybug, a down-on-his-luck assassin who wants to get his job done right before finding himself fighting a series of dangerous adversaries, all with missions related to his own, aboard the bullet train.

Based on Kotaro Isaka’s 2010 novel, the film It also stars Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“Dave, in fact, was my stunt double in ’98 (…) We met at ‘Fight Club’ and he trained me for the fight and it worked very wellPitt said at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, about Leitch.