Brad Pitt compares his own son to a murderer and provokes the fury of Angelina Jolie

In yet another fight involving the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, The actor would have compared one of his children to murderers of a massacre that took place at Columbine high school in 1999.

The information is recorded in an FBI report, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail. The argument would have taken place in September 2016, during a private flight of the ex-couple with their children, four days before they announced their divorce.

Bradi Pitt, who is in the lead with Bullet train, playing in theaters, he reportedly told Jolie that one of the kids “looked like a s**t from Columbine and that he would be ruining the family.”

The actor would also have argued with his eldest son, Maddox, and on the same day there would have been several physical and verbal aggressions, as well as threats to the family. The massacre Pitt was referring to resulted in the deaths of 12 children and one adult, in addition to 21 wounded.

During the flight, Brad Pitt would have been drunk and even assaulted Angelina Jolie, who came to provide a photo with his elbow injured due to the aggression of the ex. Because of this, the actress would have anonymously sued the FBI for not taking action on the assaults.

Pitt and Jolie were together between 2005 and 2016. They are parents to Maddox (21 years old), Pax (18 years old), Zahara (17 years old), Shiloh (16 years old) and twins Knox and Marcheline (14 years old).

Why is Angelina Jolie suing the FBI?

According to the international press, even though Jolie showed evidence that she had been assaulted, no action was taken and the FBI concludes the investigation of the case in the same year, in 2016.

In the information contained in the report, the actor would have called Jolie to go in another environment of the plane and there the aggression would have occurred. Two of the children were outside crying and asked, “Are you okay, Mom?” And Pitt would have responded by shouting: “No, Mom is not well. She is ruining this family.”

CNN contacted the FBI for clarification and they responded, “No charges have been made in connection with this matter and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

In an interview in the year 2017, Brad Pitt would have said that he had stopped drinking, because he had been drinking a lot in the previous year.

So far, the advice of both actors has not commented on the information disclosed.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.