Brad Pitt confesses that he is in the “last stage” of his career

Brad Pitt is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and has always conquered the public in every role he played. Over the years he has worked on acclaimed productions such as Fight Club, Troy, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Seven, Inglourious Basterds, among others. He has also received nominations for the most important awards in the industry and his most recent recognition was when he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In other words, the interpreter has a fairly long career, with many goals achieved. And he is about to turn six decades old, so it seems that for him it is time for his work to come to an end. In dialogue with GQ, he reviewed his career and hinted at a future retirement that could be closer than fans believed.

In the middle of the interviews for the promotion of Bullet Train, Pitt mentioned: “For some time now, I see myself in my last stage.” And he questioned himself: “What is this new phase going to be like? How am I going to figure it out?”

Previously, Quentin Tarantino (the filmmaker with whom Brad Pitt worked twice) had mentioned about the future retirement of the actor. “The industry will lose one of the last great performers on the big screen,” the director of Pulp Fiction had mentioned.

“It is made of another paste. And to be honest, I don’t think it’s possible to explain exactly what it has, because it would be like describing the brilliance of the stars. I realized that when we shot Inglourious Basterds. When Brad entered the scene, he did not feel that he was looking through the viewfinder of the camera, but that he was watching a movie directly. The mere presence of him in the frame created that impression, ”he had added about it.

Although he already has a possible retirement in his plans, there is still much more of Pitt to see on screen. The closest project is Bullet Train, the film directed by David Leitch that has a luxury cast. Like Babylon, the new Damien Chazelle that will feature stars like Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, among others.

But he not only works as an actor, but also as a producer. With his company, Plan B, he has a very important production to release: it is Blonde, the new Andrew Dominik that will feature Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. He is also in charge of Women Talking, a drama adapted from the Miriam Toews novel, which will star Frances McDormand and Rooney Mara.