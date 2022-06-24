Brad Pitt confesses that he was scammed and spent a year looking for a treasure in his French castle

The consequences of the separation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They have lasted over time since they divorced in 2016. The case for the custody of their children has been the most notorious, and has already been definitively resolved.

However, a new chapter was opened by their separation of property, after Angelina Jolie sell the vineyards of Brad Pitt in his Chateau de Miraval to a third party and rival investor. According to the statement from Pitt’s attorneys, “Jolie tried to hurt Pitt. He knew and intended Shefler and his affiliates to try to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Now, the plaintiff, Brad Pitt, has given more information about that property they sharedin an interview with GQ, in which also he was honest about the depression that has accompanied him for some years of his life.

You have disclosed that, at the time of purchase, he had been tricked by a strangerwho assured him that there was million dollars in gold under the property.

“Me I was obsessed. For a year, it was the only thing i thought aboutthe emotion for it”. He also says that the idea of ​​the adventure to find a treasure was already with him: “Perhaps it had to do with where I grew upin the Ozark Mountains there was always stories about hidden gold“.

Nevertheless, there was no gold buried down there. Brad Pitt later realized that the man who told him about it might be “looking for money for a radar companya business opportunity.

And he got it, because Brad Pitt hired a team thatwho had been searching the area for a year without finding anything: “I was a bit sillybut the search was exciting.





Château de Miraval, the vineyard of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | Cord Press



The Château de Miraval vineyards are located South of France. The couple bought them in 2012, in the country where they had married, and after Angelina Jolie’s operation, part of it has passed into the hands of the Tenute del Mondo business group. Now the owner of the estates is the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

