Brad Pitt confesses what saved him after breaking up with Angelina Jolie

It was a flight on a private plane that finally shattered the love and marriage between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. During that convict flight, in Jolie’s tale, Brad Pitt lost control of her and became extremely violent towards her and their children. However things turned out, the couple ever broke up. And Brad began to deal with the failure of his marriage.

Now the actor has told, in an interview with the Financial Times, how he came out of that dark period and what helped him to overcome it. Pitt visited two of his closest friends, musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago. All three, for different reasons, were going through a period of great pain.

“Our common despair eventually became tragicomic,” recalls Brad “and that pain in my life was born like a flame of joy: I had always wanted to be a sculptor. I had always wanted to try.”

So, Pitt used art as a method of introspection: “I looked at my life and focused on my mistakes, on how complicit I was in the failures in my relationships, where I had gone wrong … it was like finally having an exam. total of myself, in total, brutal honesty, taking responsibility for the pain I have caused to others “.

Now Brad Pitt has also exhibited his works at the Sara Hilden Art Museum, in Tampere, as part of the collective of British artist Thomas Houseago, along with a series of ceramics by Australian musician Nick Cave.

And he revealed to the New York Times: “It’s really liberating to expose the worst sides of yourself. In doing so, there’s great value.” Furthermore: “I understood that I have to continue my journey with the pain I felt, and also with the joy and beauty”.

