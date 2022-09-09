Entertainment

Brad Pitt conquers the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival 2022

The beardless idols of little girls have to go a long way to reach such perfection. Which has a name and a surname: Brad Pitt. No, not in the sense that you think (even if…). But for how she faces herself and conquers a red carpet. Even when you are not the guest of honor. Watch and learn: last night, on that of the film Blonde, of which he is a producer, Brad Pitt took the chair and gave a lesson. A real masterclass. Conquering audiences, critics. And even the leading actress (in every sense), Ana de Armas.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was Blonde’s red carpet star at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The star was supposed to be Ana de Armas, the film’s protagonist, but the producer stole the show from her. Not that she was sorry: she was admired as only Marilyn could do … Photo Ansa

Brad Pitt at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt had arrived quietly in Venice on Wednesday today. Disheveled and smiling. With the now inevitable guitar on his shoulder. Yesterday, in front of journalists, he left the limelight to director and actors. But when it was time for the red carpet there was none for anyone.

Brad Pitt with the mask signed autographs and took selfies with the hundreds of fans waiting in front of the cinema throughout the day. Photo Ap

How he conquered the red carpet of Blonde (of which he is producer)

More than flawless, he looked like he had just gotten out of bed. Note the detail of the very wide shirt collar. Smoked glasses and hands in pockets. Sneakers and unruly hair pulled back. In short, a real star. (Complete with a matching black mask, worn when he approached fans asking for autographs).

Brad Pitt: what a look!

Brad Pitt: what a look!

Brad Pitt also enchanted Ana de Armas

A star, we said, who laughed, joked, played and gesticulated. Literally capturing the attention of an Ana de Armas in Marilyn version. Which is the character she plays in the Blonde movie. READ HERE WHAT HE TOLD US YESTERDAY ABOUT THAT.

The true story of the world scoop on the love of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

But while Brad Pitt set fire to the Venetian red carpet, a tasty pill of gossip about him arrived from America. Because in the autobiography of the founder of Rolling Stone, Jann Wenner, the publisher tells a very curious anecdote. For a short time Wenner was the owner of the weekly Us Weekly. We are in 2005 and the rumors about the liason between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are, for now, just rumors. No sure proof.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie cover Us weekly May 2005

The world scoop: the first photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on the cover of the American weekly Us weekly in May 2005.

The publisher writes that a photographer, with whom the newspaper usually works, had received a tip. Angelina Jolie was at a resort on the African coast of Kenya with Brad Pitt. At the time still officially married to Jennifer Aniston. Not only that, the man also knew the details of the daily walk that the two took with the baby Maddox, the son adopted by the diva. And he had received directions on the best location from where he could photograph them without fear of being seen.

“We had the photo, we had the proof,” writes Wenner. «It was a world scoop, Brangelina’s debut. The photographer’s informant was Angelina ».

