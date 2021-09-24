Brad Pitt contested by Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston

Everyone is looking for them. They all want it. But that’s not always a positive thing. Ask to Brad Pitt. The star of the stars is contested by two women. Too bad that the reasons are diametrically opposed. Once again, his wives are making Brad’s name jump to the top of the news. But if Angelina Jolie has a poisoned tooth, Jennifer Aniston’s words are pure honey. Here’s what’s going on.

Angelina Jolie and the divorce case

Let’s start with the less beautiful news. Angelina Jolie complained that the judge presiding over the child custody case, John Ouderkirk, did not “grant her a fair trial.” The fault of the Los Angeles court judge, according to the news agency Ap, is that of not having wanted to testify the anocra minor children of the ex couple. In violation, the documents read, of a Californian law that allows those over 14 to express a preference regarding their destiny.

6 kids and a lot of trouble

As we have now learned, Angelina Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 57, are parents of 6 children, five of whom are still minors. So apart Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who is 19, the others are still under legal protection. And I’m: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

The war of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

According to the actress’s lawyers, having her children testify is crucial to proving her reasons. And that is that the ex-husband has no right to demand a review of the terms of custody. (Brad Pitt would take 50 percent of the time). In any case, says Angelina Jolie, she will appeal the decision of Judge Ouderkirk.

In fact, making true the prophecy that the war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will end only when the twins come of age.

Jennifer Aniston’s declaration of love

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston’s words are a declaration of love for Brad Pitt. It happened during one of the countless interviews the actress is giving before the airing of the reunion of Friends (HERE you will find all the information on where, how and when to see the highly anticipated special broadcast, in Italy, by Sky).

Talking to the broadcast Access Hollywood, Jen didn’t hesitate to answer the question of who was the favorite guest star during the sitcom’s 10 years. “Well, Mr. Pitt was wonderful, he was really great“. And even if he said it because he knew that all the newspapers in the world would have picked up the news and therefore would have also talked about the reunion of Friends, frankly we don’t care.

Brad Pitt’s appearance in Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. A year after their wedding, Brad starred in an episode of the eighth season of Friends set during Thanksgiving lunch. He plays Will, a schoolmate of Ross (David Schwimmer), who has a deep hatred towards Rachel since they were in the same high school.

