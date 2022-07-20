Brad Pitt dares with a skirt on the red carpet

It’s enough for us to delve into the sartorial reinvention of Brad Pitt in recent years. While it’s a universally recognized truth that Brad is one of the world’s most stylish men, his seemingly effortless approach to fashion sometimes goes unnoticed. If you look back at his breakout period in the 1990s, you can find plenty of perennial fashion outfits, from the black leather jackets he wore while dating Gwyneth Paltrowto the boxy tailoring that became her go-to for red carpet events, to the buttery smooth T-shirts and Maharishi cargo pants she wore tirelessly during the Jennifer Aniston era.

But in recent years, he has ventured into more experimental territory, adopting brands as varied as Comme des Garçons, Rick Owens and The Elder Statesmen, and collaborating on a capsule collection with Italian tailoring house Brioni titled BP Signature, filled with many Pitt favourites, like cashmere polo sweaters and sport jackets. (He has also recently become a silent partner with God’s True Cashmere shirt brand.

Over the years, Pitt’s tastes have leaned more and more toward the craft. He apparently adores Paul Harnden, dubbed “fashion’s loneliest designer” by GQ, and is also known for his fidelity to Venice Beach hatter Nick Fouquet.

It makes sense, that the famous actor would be willing to step out of his comfort zone (or, in fact, into an even greater sense of comfort) by embracing red carpet skirt. It’s a trend that appears to be gaining momentum, with Pitt following in the footsteps of Oscar Isaac’s Thom Browne number at the Moon Knight premiere earlier this year, Bad Bunny in his mini versions, Pete Davidson’s recent look at the Met Gala, or the Virgil Abloh-designed tartan skirt from Lil Nas X at Jimmy Fallon last year. (The sheer number of men who have hugged skirts on the red carpet in recent months is almost too numerous to count.)