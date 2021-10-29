News

Brad Pitt defeated (in court) by Angelina Jolie: no child custody review

L’endless legal battle of the former spouses Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie for the custody of children is enriched with a new chapter that marks one heavy defeat for the star. The California Supreme Court has rejected the petition he presented last September to re-examine the case. A move following theouster of Judge John Ouderkirk which effectively nullified an earlier victory for the actor: in May, after six years of court battles, Pitt had won the joint custody of five of the six children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. The sixth, the nineteen year old Maddox, being of age he is not subject to the judge’s decision (he has already testified against Pitt in the past and does not even want his surname anymore).

After the surprise victory of her ex-husband La Jolie, furious even because John Ouderkirk did not allow the boys to testify against their father, he had promised battle. And in fact in July she had managed to get the judge ousted, according to her lawyers it was not impartial and the he had denied ‘a fair trial, improperly excluding its evidence relevant to the health, safety and well-being of children. ‘ Pitt, seeing his victory in court thus thwarted, had filed a petition to have the case reviewed. But now she has received bad news: the California Supreme Court has rejected her.

The war in court of the former Hollywood golden couple, of course, does not end there. “We will continue to do everything legally possibleThey told People Pitt’s attorneys. “The decision of the Supreme Court, based on a procedural technical question, does not nullify the extraordinary amount of evidence” that in May convinced the judge, “also on the basis of the testimony of many experts”, to take his decision “in the interest some children”. Of a completely different tone, of course, the statements of Angelina’s lawyers: «Mrs. Jolie is focused on her family and she is glad that her children’s well-being is not based on unethical behavior. Our judiciary gives priority to ethics and the best interests of children and will not tolerate judicial misconduct that rewards the interests of one party ».

After six years of legal battles, the word “end”, in the war between Pitt and Jolie, it still seems far away.

.

