Brad Pitt defends Ana de Armas in the film ‘Blonde’

However, Brad Pitt, who produces the film through his production company Plan B, defended Ana de Armas as Marilyn and praised the work of the actress in the upcoming drama by filmmaker Andrew Dominik, in an interview with the program “Entertainment Tonight”.

“She is phenomenal in the role”, he assures. “It’s a difficult thing to fill. It took 10 years of preparation. It was only when we found Ana that we were able to cross the finish line,” said the actor.

According to the Spanish newspaper “El Periódico”, despite the uproar that the trailer for the film caused on social media, Marc Rosen, president of the “Authentic Brands Group”, the organization that owns Monroe’s estate, expressed his full support for Ana de Armas through a statement sent to the magazine “Variety”:

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular icon of Hollywood and pop culture that transcends generations and history. Any actor who takes on this role knows they have a big place to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana de Armas was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the movie in its entirety!”

‘Blonde’ is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates and stars De Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Ahead of its September 28 premiere on Netflix, the film will be shown at the Venice Film Festival in early September.

LIES?

Who is lying in the process of Brad Pitt against Angelina Jolie? It seems that the situation will get more complicated for the actor, who assured in legal documents that the ex sold part of the Château Miraval winery without his consent and without offering him first, as a partner, the option to buy his share.

But the actress’ lawyers said in new documents that Jolie only decided to sell the property when she and her children were barred from returning to the Château.

“So she made the difficult decision to sell her part of the business. After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this sector”, they explained.

Brad Pitt says just the opposite, that he was surprised by the news that she had sold her share of the partnership to a Russian businessman, without even notifying him about it, which the actor called ‘revenge’ in the official documents of the process. .

Angelina Jolie criticized Brad Pitt’s comments where he says she sold part of her winery as revenge against him. According to People magazine, when being sued by the actor for making an “illegal sale” of part of Château Miraval, his winery in the south of France, in the midst of his battle for divorce, in October 2021, the star of “Eternals” responded to the accusations, saying that ‘the truth is yet to come out’.

Through her lawyers, the actress defended herself, accusing Pitt of lying in the process:

“The process of Mr. Pitt against Mrs. Jolie is full of false narratives, and the truth about the situation has yet to be made public. After the events that led to Ms. Jolie asking for divorce and her years dedicated to the care of her children, Mrs. Jolie and the kids were unable to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell part of her business,” her legal representative told People.

“After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry,” she explains.

The lawyer went on to say that Angelina Jolie, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019, exited the business “legally” and stated that “it is sad that she is now facing multiple lawsuits”.

“It is sad that after going out of business legally and properly Mr. Pitt file several lawsuits against her.”

