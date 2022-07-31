Brad Pitt, delighted to wear a skirt: “Women did not tell us all the benefits of that breeze”

Brad Pitt I released a new movie again. That is Bullet Train, starring alongside the musician bad bunny and the great actress Sandra Bullock. At the Berlin premiere, some performers attended the event, and among them Brad Pitt.

What was most surprising that day was not the movie, but the actor’s clothing. Pitt brought with him a garment that may surprise many. dress with… a skirt! A dress that he does not usually wear, but surprisingly, he loved it. “No one of the other gender describes us men the benefits of that breeze, I say it is glorious, a pleasure in every way”he said with a big smile in an interview for the program wake up america.

His look was completed with sunglasses, with a dark brown linen jacket, like the skirt and a shirt in all purple.

His performance with Bad Bunny

On the other hand, the former Angelina Jolie also talked about the relationship he has with the surprise actor, Bad Bunny singer. “She throws herself with everything, she doesn’t doubt things and when she throws me into the sea and stabs me on the scene she didn’t think about it at all, everything was very realistic“, he commented.

Likewise, he also wanted to highlight the overall performance of all his filming partners. “We all enjoy the funny shooting scenes, I think they are very realistic.”