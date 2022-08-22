Brad Pitt “demonizes” Angelina Jolie: “She is the new Jennifer Aniston”

Different sources close to Brad Pitt have revealed that the actor considers that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie He wants to cause her more damage by reliving the plane incident, in which he allegedly lost his temper in front of his children and which ultimately triggered the end of his marriage to the actress in 2016.

Given this observation, the author of the New York Post, Maureen Callahan, revealed that calling Angelina Jolie a “demon”, she would be doing it in the same way as Jennifer Aniston.

The journalist pointed out similarities in the last exchanges that her ex-partners had with the actor: “Brad Pitt was such a nice guy that he had no problem demonizing Jennifer Aniston after he dumped her for Angelina Jolie.”

“Aniston, who never really hit him back, who never said a bad word about him and who let Pitt use her halo effect when he was campaigning for an Oscar in 2019,” the entertainment expert wrote.

“He called Aniston boring. He blamed her for her marijuana problems. He led the public to believe that she was a selfish and vain career woman who was denying her the babies she so longed for.”shortly after it was revealed that the “Friends” actress had a medical problem that prevented her from having children.

Maureen Callahan in her analysis also referred to a 2011 interview for Parade magazine in which Brad Pitt placed all the blame on Jennifer Aniston: “I had intended to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living a life. interesting life. I think my marriage to actress Jennifer Aniston had something to do with it. Trying to pretend marriage was something it wasn’t.”

“However, people still love him and will love him. You can already see it on social networks, people blame Angelina Jolie for this leak, defending the actions of the “Bullet Train” actor as something not so bad”, concluded the journalist.

