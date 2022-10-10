Brad Pitt denied having been violent with his children, after Angelina Jolie’s statements

Days ago, in a document that he delivered to a court in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie told in more detail what would have happened on that private flight in 2016 that became the trigger for his divorce from Brad Pitt. According to the actress, the actor became violent and attacked her and her children.

“Pitt choked one of the boys and punched the other in the face. Some of the children asked him to stop. They were very scared. several were crying”, can be read in her statements. Nevertheless, the protagonist of Troy He came out to deny these statements and assured that his ex-wife is constantly attacking him but that justice could never verify the veracity of his stories.

“ Brad has taken his due from day one – unlike the other party – but he’s not going to take on anything he hasn’t done. He has received all kinds of personal attacks and misrepresentations Pitt’s attorney, Anne Kiley, told E! in a statement. News.

“ Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has attempted to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Kiley continued. “ Brad will continue to respond in court as he has always done ”, he finished.

The place The Hollywood Reporter He also spoke with a rep for Pitt, whose name is not disclosed, who says: “She keeps redoing, revising and reimagining her account of an event that happened 6 years ago, adding completely false information every time she doesn’t get what she wants. . Her story is constantly evolving.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in their married years File, Archive

Within the framework of a legal dispute over a property that they both had in France, Jolie returned to testify about the incidents that occurred on a private flight that the family took in 2016 and for which the FBI intervened. On this occasion, she gave details of the alleged attacks that were experienced on the trip.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then he grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again, later throwing her at the bathroom wall,” says the court document cited by the US press. “Pitt hit the roof of the plane multiple times, forcing Jolie out of the bathroom,” she adds. “When one of the boys verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the account adds.

“To get rid of Jolie from above, Pitt threw himself backwards against the seats, injuring Jolie in the back and elbow.”, he details. “Pitt choked one of the boys and punched another in the face. Some of the children asked him to stop. They were very scared. Several were crying ”, culminates the most controversial part of the writing.

The Pitt Jolie family, when the actors had decided to marry File, Archive

In 2016, a source with knowledge of the incident told People: “There was an argument between parents and children that was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have,” but insisted that it had not reached “the level.” of physical abuse. [Pitt] he did not hit his son in the face in any way. She put her hands on her, mind you, because the confrontation was getting out of control.”

Later that year, the actor was cleared of allegations of verbal and physical abuse against one of the couple’s sons in connection with the plane incident after an investigation launched by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. and the Los Angeles Police Department. Jolie began the paperwork to divorce Pitt in the same yearshortly after the incident.

The actors, who used to be one of the favorite couples in the Hollywood industry, have six children together: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14). ). The couple legally divorced in 2019, after a separation process that took years to advance, especially for the custody of the children. At the time of the divorce requested by the actress arguing “irreconcilable differences”, the couple had amassed a fortune of $555 million.

THE NATION

