Brad Pitt denies assaulting Angelina Jolie and her children during a plane flight

Brad Pitt broke the silence on the new accusations made by Angelina Jolie. Last Tuesday (4), the actress filed a new lawsuit against her ex-husband, alleging that she and her children were assaulted by the actor during a plane flight in 2016. Representatives of the Hollywood star declared that the allegations are “completely false”.

The actress revealed that she was assaulted by her ex-husband during an argument. She claimed the family was on a private plane, on which Pitt allegedly “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her” before “pushing her against the bathroom wall”. Pitt also “hanged one of the children and hit another in the face,” the document says.

See too

Representatives of the actor sent a statement to CNN in the United States in which they deny the new allegations made by the artist. “The story continues to evolve each time it relies on new baseless allegations. Brad has taken responsibility for what he did, but he won’t take responsibility for what he didn’t. These new allegations are completely false,” the statement reads.

Jolie’s accusations have come to light amid the legal dispute that the ex-couple faces over a French winery they both shared. The actress sold her part of the venture, and Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, claiming they had an agreement that they would not sell the business without mutual consent.

On the other hand, Jolie argued that there was never such an agreement between them. The actress’ defense also said that the artist sold her share of the winery in order to “close a deeply painful and traumatic chapter in her life”.





Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt were flying from France to the United States from the winery when the alleged assault took place. The actress said that, because of this, she and her children were never able to return to the place.