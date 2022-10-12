Brad Pitt denies that he attacked his children as Angelina Jolie alleged

Days ago, in a document that he delivered to a court in Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie told in more detail what would have happened on that private flight in 2016 that became the trigger for his divorce from Brad Pitt. According to the actress, the actor became violent and attacked her and her children.

“Brad has taken everything on himself from day one – unlike the other party – but he’s not going to take on anything he hasn’t done. He has received all kinds of personal attacks and misrepresentations”, Pitt’s attorney, Anne Kiley, told E! News.

“Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has tried to use against him over the last six years have made their own independent decisions,” Kiley continued. “Brad will continue to respond in court as he has always done,” she concluded.

The site The Hollywood Reporter also spoke with a representative of Pitt, whose name is not disclosed, who assures that: “She continues to remake, revise and reimagine her account of an event that occurred six years ago, adding completely false information every time. he doesn’t get what he wants. Her story is constantly evolving.”

In the framework of a legal dispute over a property that they both had in France, Jolie returned to testify about the incidents that occurred on a private flight that the family took in 2016 and for which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, in English). On this occasion, she gave details of the alleged attacks that were experienced on the trip.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again, then threw her into the bathroom wall.”says the court document quoted by the US press. “Pitt hit the roof of the plane multiple times, forcing Jolie out of the bathroom,” he adds. “When one of the boys verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the account adds.

“To get Jolie off him, Pitt threw himself backwards against the seats, injuring Jolie in the back and elbow,” he details. “Pitt choked one of the boys and punched another in the face. Some of the children asked him to stop. They were very scared. Several were crying ”, culminates the most controversial part of the writing.

In 2016, a source with knowledge of the incident told People: “There was an argument between parents and children that was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have,” but insisted that it had not reached “the level.” of physical abuse. [Pitt] he did not hit his son in the face in any way. She put her hands on her, mind you, because the confrontation was getting out of control.”

Later that year, the actor was cleared of allegations of verbal and physical abuse against one of the couple’s sons in connection with the plane incident after an investigation launched by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. and the Los Angeles Police Department. Jolie began proceedings to divorce Pitt that same year, shortly after the incident.

The actors, who used to be one of the favorite couples in the Hollywood industry, have six children together: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and twins Knox and Vivienne (14). ). The couple legally divorced in 2019, after a separation process that took years to advance, especially for the custody of the children. At the time of the divorce requested by the actress arguing “irreconcilable differences”, the couple had formed a fortune of $555 million.