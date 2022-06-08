Brad Pitt denounces Angelina Jolie for damaging the reputation of her wine company

FThey were one of the most mediatic couples in recent Hollywood history. But everything changed when they broke up in 2019. Now, it’s Brad Pitt who is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for damaging the reputation of his wine company.

Chateau Miraval It is the place located in France where the couple bought a majority of their vineyards in 2008. They later married in the same place in 2014.

Now, Pitt sues his ex-partner for having sold a part of his interest in the wine company. The famous actor highlighted that he reached an agreement with his ex-wife not to sell interests without the consent of others.

People revealed, after obtaining documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, that Jolie conducted the sale in secret and without her former husband knowing anything about the situation.

harmful interests

The famous interpreter would have sold her property rights to tenute of the world, owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who controls the Stoli group.

In the same letter, Brad Pitt’s legal team questions the type of business tactics used by this same groupensuring that it could endanger the reputation of the brand built by the actor.

“Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger, and worse still, a stranger with associations and poisonous intentions,” collects part of the document.