Brad Pitt: “depressed all my life, after the divorce from Angelina Jolie I put everything back”

Fame is not enough to free yourself from loneliness and depression. No shield for the malaise of Brad Pitt who at 58 confesses revealing that he has suffered all his life and explains how he managed to free himself from addiction to alcohol and cigarettes. Everything was possible after the divorce from Angelina Jolie, in 2016, the breaking point. It was then that he decided to make his health a priority. The opportunity to take stock of the fall and recovery is an interview with GQ which dedicates the cover to him with a Seventies-esque look Once upon a time in… Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and depression: “For years I drifted”

First, he got sober by spending about a year and a half in rehab. And during the pandemic he got rid of the smoking habit in one fell swoop. But in addition to physical health there was also mental health and more intense work was needed there. He suffered from loneliness, he had what he calls “a mild form of depression”. “I believe – he explained – that joy is a recent discovery. I have always moved with the current, drifting in the direction and then towards the next one. I think I have spent years with a slight depression and only after having come to terms with it, trying to accept all aspects of myself, the good and the bad, that I was able to capture those moments of joy.”

Brad Pitt: “I was on Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half”

He’s been lonely all his life. “As I was growing up, even here in Los Angeles, and just recently I’ve become more accepting of my family and friends.” Among the things that make him feel less alone is the production and consumption of art. Music fills him with joy.

Angelina Jolie and child custody

The actor has six children with Angelina Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Viviennne, aged 20, 18, 17, 16 and 13 respectively. Last year, after gaining joint custody, the sentence was reversed due to the removal of the judge presiding over the case. Jolie then regained full custody while Pitt only has visitation rights. Last October, during an interview with AND! News she said she supports her children and what makes them happy. He commented that by now they are old enough to make decisions and he will not be in the way. As for work, on July 15th he will be back in theaters in the film Bullet Train.

