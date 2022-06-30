Brad Pitt: Depression and Loneliness, I have suffered all my life – People

Loneliness and depression. Fame did not serve as a shield to the psychological ailments of Brad Pitt who in an interview with GQ, which dedicates the August cover to him, confided in his private life revealing that he felt alone all his life and that he suffered from a slight depression. The 58-year-old actor also talked about how he came out of his alcohol and cigarette addiction. The breaking point with his addiction past came after he divorced Angelina Jolie in 2016, which was when he decided to make his health a priority. First of all, he became sober by spending about a year and a half in a rehabilitation center while during the pandemic he got rid of everything from a stroke of the habit of smoking. But in addition to his physical health there was also his mental health and he had to work harder there. In fact, he suffered from loneliness and had a slight form of depression, as he himself defined it. “I believe – he explained – that joy is a recent discovery. I have always moved with the current, drifting in a certain sense and towards the next. I think I spent years with a slight depression and only after having dealt with it, trying to accept all aspects of myself, the good and the bad, that I was able to capture those moments of joy. ” He then added that he had felt alone all his life. “As I was growing up, even here in Los Angeles, and only recently have I accepted my family and friends more.” Among the things that make him feel less alone is the production and consumption of art. Music, on the other hand, fills him with joy. The actor has six children with Angelina Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Viviennne, aged 20, 18, 17, 16 and 13, respectively. Last year after obtaining joint custody, the sentence was overturned due to the removal of the presiding judge. Jolie has therefore regained full custody while Pitt only has access rights. Last October, during an interview with E! News he said he supports his children and what makes them happy. He commented that they are old enough now to make decisions and he won’t be a hindrance. Pitt will soon be hitting theaters as Ladybug in the film ‘Bullet Train’, due out July 15. (HANDLE).