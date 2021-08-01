Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People

Brad Pitt is “destroyed” after angelina Jolie’s new allegations of domestic violence. ET Online writes it.

According to the latest documents filed in court on March 12 ahead of the discussion of the divorce case, the actress said she has ‘evidence’ of domestic violence of her ex-husband and that she is ready to take her children to testify against him. Major Maddox would have already filed during the legal battle siding against his father, ready to give up even his surname to defend his mother, who apparently does not support this idea.

legislation Angelina Jolie returns to the charge, Brad Pitt ‘violent’

However, as early as 2016 Pitt was exonerated by the FBI of child abuse charges. On its side also the Department of Child and Family Services, the department that deals with services to families and children. Also according to ET Online Pitt wants the custody issue to be closed permanently to spend more time with their children.

Between natural and adopted, the former couple have six children, Maddox, aged 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, aged 12. The two actors separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They had been together since 2004 after falling in love on the set of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The case for divorce is still open and so is the battle over child custody.

