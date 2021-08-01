News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Brad Pitt is “destroyed” after angelina Jolie’s new allegations of domestic violence.  ET Online writes it.
According to the latest documents filed in court on March 12 ahead of the discussion of the divorce case, the actress said she has ‘evidence’ of domestic violence of her ex-husband and that she is ready to take her children to testify against him. Major Maddox would have already filed during the legal battle siding against his father, ready to give up even his surname to defend his mother, who apparently does not support this idea.
legislation Angelina Jolie returns to the charge, Brad Pitt ‘violent’
However, as early as 2016 Pitt was exonerated by the FBI of child abuse charges. On its side also the Department of Child and Family Services, the department that deals with services to families and children. Also according to ET Online Pitt wants the custody issue to be closed permanently to spend more time with their children.
Between natural and adopted, the former couple have six children, Maddox, aged 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, aged 12. The two actors separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They had been together since 2004 after falling in love on the set of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The case for divorce is still open and so is the battle over child custody.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

159
News

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller: backfire for them too?
145
News

Ben Affleck babysat Jennifer Lopez’s children
133
News

Angelina Jolie: birthday with blond hair and special effects
132
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
132
News

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”
126
News

ARE KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT BACK TOGETHER?
118
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
116
News

Kanye West deletes Kim Kardashian from Twitter
109
News

Angelina Jolie, flashback with former Jonny Lee Miller?
106
News

the one signed Celine by Angelina Jolie
To Top