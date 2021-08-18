Brad Pitt ‘destroyed’ after new allegations of violence by Angelina Jolie

According to the latest documents presented in court in view of the discussion of the divorce case, the actress said she has “evidence” of domestic violence of the ex-husband and is ready to bring the children to testify against him.

Brad Pitt says he is “broken” after Angelina Jolie’s new domestic violence allegations. He writes it ET Online. According to the latest documents filed in court ahead of discussing the divorce lawsuit, the actress said she had “evidence” of her ex-husband’s domestic violence and was prepared to bring her children to testify against him. In 2016 Pitt was cleared by the FBI of child abuse allegations. On his side, at least until now, also the Department of Child and Family Services, the department that deals with services to families and children.

Always second ET Online, Pitt wants the custody issue to be closed for good to spend more time with their children. Between natural and adopted, the former couple has six: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne of 12. The two actors separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They had been together since 2004 after their relationship began on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The divorce case is still open, and so is the battle over custody of the children.

THE CUSTODY OF THE CHILDREN OF ANGELINA JOLIE AND BRAD PITT

The question relating to the custody of the couple’s children will therefore be definitively settled by the trial.

After Pitt’s first divorce request, Jolie had already talked about the child abuse she said the ex had committed against Maddox.

The actor would have raised his hands on his son (according to what the actress reported) during a trip aboard his private jet but, following the investigation of the Los Angeles Police Department, Brad Pitt was cleared of the accusation.