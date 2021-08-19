Brad Pitt divorce: peace broke out between him and Angelina Jolie …

“He wants peace”. He is Brad Pitt (56 years old). Since September 2016 at war with Angelina Jolie (45). Tired of the child custody war, the Oscar-winning star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he would be ready to do anything to put an end to what is likely to become one of the most expensive legal battles ever.

Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie’s house: the visit

They saw him walk in and out of her mansion in Los Feliz. The very sumptuous Hollywood villa (the mega producer Louis B Mayer, one of the previous owners) where the actress lives with her children.

Maddox (19) has not yet returned to Korea due to the pandemic. And then Pax (18), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14), the twins Knox and Vivienne (12). By now, says the Sun who launches the news, the actress of Maleficent she spends time alone with them … More and more isolated.

The secret exit

Brad Pitt was seen walking into the mansion with his white Tesla. A witness said: “It was afternoon when he entered the estate. It was hard not to see him. It stopped for about an hour and a half. Then he left, passing through an exit that he usually doesn’t use “. Secretly…

That somehow the end of the love with the German model Nicole Poturalski (Age 27) influenced the former couple’s rapprochement? The breakup was announced just prior to Brad’s visit to his ex-wife. Who, the new girlfriend, had never loved her very much …

Forgiveness of Angelina

That Angie has “forgiven” to the ex the very unhappy decision to take the new girl on vacation to their Miraval castle last summer? Do you remember? It was mid-August when we found out that the actor had fallen in love again.

We found out when we saw them taking a private flight to the South of France together at Paris airport. Those were the days of the wedding anniversary with Angie, celebrated right in the castle …

Loading... Advertisements

The role of Shiloh

Then there are the children. Shiloh, in particular, has always been very close to dad. With whom he already dreams of spending Christmas. Maybe even on Christmas Eve. Certainly I can be with him for a few days. And not just a few hours.

That’s what Brad Pitt is aiming for now. Spend the Christmas holidays with the children. To be able to pick them up and then bring them back a few days later. He wants 50 percent of the custody. And he’s ready for anything. “He is tired of this whole war. With Angie they clashed over everything. What he wants is to resolve as many questions as possible outside the classroom. For the sake of the children. So that they grow together. And do not create tensions and separations between them, the boys. The fact that he also spends more time with Angie is a positive sign “, continues the Sun.

Seven against twenty-one

The court battle will be via Zoom, behind closed doors. Angie chose 7 witnesses. Brad called 21. “He must prove he is a good father”, writes the English tabloid. Among these also the former partner of Angelina at the time of Interrupted girls, actress Jillian Armenante, the film for which Angie won the Oscar.

And then Dr. Stan Knotz, a psychologist who also testified at the trial of Michael Jackson for child molestation. Brenn Chasse, expert in child trauma. William Thiel, head of security. And Doctor Fred Luskin, expert in the therapy of forgiveness …

He wants peace, in fact. He is willing to forgive and wants to be forgiven. Will Angie forgive him?

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION