Brad Pitt drags Jolie to court: “He did it for revenge, he gives it to the Russians”

A new chapter is added to the saga about the troubled separation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. After suing his ex-wife for the sale of his shares in the Chateau Miraval winery, the American actor accused his ex-wife of doing it for “ vendetta “.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mailin fact, the Hollywood star’s attorneys would have filed in court a series of documents, which would prove that Jolie would have sold the shares in co-ownership with her ex-husband for the sole purpose of “ deal damage to Pitt “. The actress allegedly sold about half of the winery in southern France – bought in 2008 together with her ex – to Russian tycoon Yuri Shefler. The latter, according to Brad Pitt, would have” poisonous intentions “and a clear plan to take complete control of the company.

“ Jolie knew that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Brad’s investment in Miraval. “, we read in the documents in possession of the Daily Mail. L’accusation Brad Pitt’s move against his ex-wife would be based on the timing of the French winery’s sale. Angelina Jolie would have sold the shares immediately after the provisional sentence, in which the judge granted joint custody of the plaintiff’s children (sentence later revoked).

The actress would have been so enraged by the court decision that she wanted to take revenge by selling part of the company to which Pitt devoted his time and money. Thanks to her passion, in fact, the rosé wines produced by the Chateau Miraval winery are among the most appreciated in the world and the sale of the shares would have damaged Pitt economically. To complicate the picture is the war. With the invasion of the Russia in Ukraine, many Russian brands were embargoed all over the world and even the company of entrepreneur Yuri Shefler was boycotted. “ Miraval’s association with Shefler, which has gained notoriety through ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations, jeopardizes the reputation of the carefully constructed Pitt brand “, affirm the lawyers of the American actor, who re-launch:” Shefler also maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals in Vladimir Putin’s close circle “.