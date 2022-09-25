Brad Pitt exhibited for the first time the sculptures he made as therapy, after his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt exhibited his sculptures for the first time. And he did it together with Nick Cave, both as guests of the We exhibition, by the British artist Thomas Houseago, at The Sara Hilden Art Museum Tampere, in Finland.

With a very low profile, Brad Pitt visited Finland for the opening of this exhibition. In his sculptural work, a miniature house stands out, entitled “House A Go Go” made with discarded wooden blocks precisely in Thomas Houseago’s studio, and is the result of an introspection, in which the actor investigated the nature of the links and the damage. “I took a radical inventory of myself and thought about the damage I did to others and the times I was wrong,” Pitt explained to the Finnish media.

One of the works that Brad Pitt made and that he presented for the first time in a museum in Finland.

Brad Pitt began this search that he reflected in several pieces that are exhibited in the Finnish museum, after his breakup with Angelina Jolie, in 2017. In the opening, the actor emphasized his reflection on the failure of human relationships and his artistic proposal consists then in honestly approaching the truncated aspect of some links. In addition to the aforementioned work, Pitt presented other sculptures made of transparent silicone. For example, there is one in the shape of a house that uncovers bullet impacts, and where “the trajectory of the projectiles can be seen, freezing their destructive movement,” as explained in a press release. The Sara Hilden Art Museum.

And yes Brad Pitt investigation sounds a bit dark, Nick Cave’s is not far behind. During the pandemic, the musician approached ceramics and began to experiment with that language. The documentary was released recently. This much I know to be truewhere the leader of the Bad Seeds shows the director, Andrew Dominik, a series of sculptures where he reflects the story of the devil, from his birth until his redemption. The collection of ceramic sculptures made by hand, painted and glazed, entitled The Devil- A Lifeis made up of 17 stations of the devil and the route contemplates “from innocence to the confrontation with our mortality, passing through experience”, as described by the museum.

Finland, September 2022. A woman portrays one of the exhibited works by Brad Pitt.

The works by Brad Pitt and Nick Cave they seem to articulate very well with the work of Thomas Houseago, responsible for this double call. Houseago went through a deep depression and in the process of healing he also created works. “My suffering is part of me and my art,” he said in a recent report where he recalled the importance of not romanticizing trauma: “Trauma has to be taken more seriously, as well as the impact it has on us personally and socially”.

Pierre Froidevaux.