After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it’s Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s turn to face each other in court. According to information from AFP, released by G1the actor started a legal fight against his ex-wife for selling, without warning, 50% of her stake in the couple’s French winery. Check out the details below!

Brad Pitt files lawsuit against Angelina Jolie; understand the case. Image: Reproduction/20th Century Fox

Pitt and Jolie were together for 14 years. Chateau Miraval is the winery in which the couple formalized the union in 2014. According to documents in the lawsuit, which was opened in February this year, the agreement was that neither of them could sell their share of the company without the consent of the other. . Jolie sold her percentage to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Russian millionaire Yuri Shefler’s Group Stoli drinks conglomerate.

“Angelina sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” the actor’s lawyers said, describing the buyer as “an outsider with toxic associations and intentions.” Files received by the Los Angeles Court on Friday (3) allege that Shefler “has personal and professional relationships with people in the intimate circle of Vladimir Putin”, the current president of Russia that remains in conflict with Ukraine.

The businessman denied the relationship in March, and explained that he was “a Russian exile since 2002, due to opposition to Putin”. The actor’s lawyers also added that Jolie’s action would be a retaliation due to the actress’s dissatisfaction with the court’s decision for equal custody of the ex-couple’s children.

A source connected to the case told AFP that the actress sold part of the property because neither she nor her children “could return” to Chateau Miraval. In addition, she would have made several offers to her ex-husband before closing the deal with Shefler. The source added that Pitt’s lawsuit “is part of a false narrative and the truth has yet to come out.”

Brad Pitt files lawsuit against Angelina Jolie; understand the case. Image: Shutterstock/Andrea Raffin

The legal dispute between one of the most famous couples in Hollywood is just one of many that have also gained the spotlight in the media, such as Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West or Zezé Di Camargo and ex-wife Zilu Godoi. The most recent, on an international level, was the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, a fight that lasted years and received a verdict in recent weeks. Understand the case here.

Like the action between Depp and Heard, the process between Pitt and Jolie should still develop in the coming months, gaining new chapters and updates.

