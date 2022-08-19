Entertainment

Brad Pitt flies to Rome for the twins’ birthday

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

There could be a truce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the endless post-divorce legal war to divide up the assets and custody of the children: the former most beloved couple in Hollywood has in fact decided to celebrate the fourteenth birthday of the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox in Rome. . La Jolie is in fact in the capital to shoot as a director the film “Senza Sangue”, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, and where she also participated in the Maneskin concert with her other daughter Shiloh-Nouvel.

Angelina Jolie delighted with the arrival of Brad Pitt

According to the Spanish weekly Hola, although the relationship between Jolie and Pitt is not idyllic, it seems that the Tomb Raider star was very happy with the arrival of her ex-spouse, as she was too busy shooting her new film to be able to fully dedicate herself to her children. which she shares with the 58-year-old actor. “Angelina has a tight filming schedule, so she’s relieved that Pitt was able to come to Rome to see the kids and to be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday. It means a lot to her that he went on this journey, ”said a friend.

The twin sons of Angelina and Brad
The twin sons of Angelina and Brad

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tom Holland and Jonah Hill, among the celebrities who have moved away from social networks for mental health

20 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: Scott Disick accused of copying his clothing brand!

21 mins ago

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly End Their Relationship?

31 mins ago

in addition to Neymar, Mbappé would have asked for the departure of five relatives of Messi!

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button