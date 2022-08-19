Brad Pitt flies to Rome for the twins’ birthday

There could be a truce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the endless post-divorce legal war to divide up the assets and custody of the children: the former most beloved couple in Hollywood has in fact decided to celebrate the fourteenth birthday of the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox in Rome. . La Jolie is in fact in the capital to shoot as a director the film “Senza Sangue”, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, and where she also participated in the Maneskin concert with her other daughter Shiloh-Nouvel.

Angelina Jolie delighted with the arrival of Brad Pitt

According to the Spanish weekly Hola, although the relationship between Jolie and Pitt is not idyllic, it seems that the Tomb Raider star was very happy with the arrival of her ex-spouse, as she was too busy shooting her new film to be able to fully dedicate herself to her children. which she shares with the 58-year-old actor. “Angelina has a tight filming schedule, so she’s relieved that Pitt was able to come to Rome to see the kids and to be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday. It means a lot to her that he went on this journey, ”said a friend.