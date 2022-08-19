Brad Pitt, flirt with Emily Ratajkowski to forget the Jolie- Corriere.it

A novelty from Hollywood, reported by various American and international sites. The world of celebrities welcomes with amazement the news of the flirtation of the summer, or the one between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski. He is a world-famous actor, she is a supermodel who in 2013 made herself known for the appearance in the official video of the single Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke. A debut that launched the career of the supermodel who is now one of the highest paid in the world, but who marked her for the harassment received on the set by the singer himself. She then pursued her film career with the film Lying Love-Gone Girl alongside Ben Affleck, later starring with Zac Efron in the film We are your friends. The last film production was in 2019 with The art of scam. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, recently worked on Bullet Train, which will be released on Thursday 25 August. The two would not have met on the set, therefore, and the fans wonder about the beginnings of the love story, which they never mentioned for those directly involved. It seems they have been spotted together in Paris and New York but still no formalization. Differences between the two? The age She is 31, while Brad Bitt is 58. It might not be a problem. The similarities? Both have a closed marriage behind them. At the beginning of the summer Emily Ratajkowski is left with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClaed, actor and film producer with whom the actress had a child. In Brad Pitt’s past there are two wives: Jennifer Ariston and Angelina Jolie. From the first she divorced in 2000, while from the second in 2016 but the facts still continue to be talked about today. Just in the past few hours, the actress has sued the FBI for the failure to arrest Brad Pitt. The events date back to 2016 when Pitt grabbed her by the head and shoulders of her and pushed her against the bathroom wall of the plane. After that episode of violence came the divorce, but the separation was not enough. The American actress is now demanding that real measures be taken for her ex-husband’s behavior.