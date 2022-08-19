Brad Pitt flirting with Emily Ratajkowski? / After separating from Angelina Jolie …

Brad Pitt forgets Angelina Jolie with a new flame, who is it?

Brad Pitt turn the page. After the end of the marriage with Angelina Jolie, it seems that the handsome actor has found happiness next to a new love. Who is it about? The lucky one would be the model Emily Ratajkowski . The news was reported by some American and international sites. In the last period, Brad Pitt and Emily have been spotted several times together. Brad Pitt and Emily were paparazzi hand in hand as they walked out of a New York restaurant. The knowledge is only at the beginning even if many are convinced that a beautiful love story can be born between them. The age difference does not seem to be a problem for the moment. Neither commented on the news, preferring to remain confidential.

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski announced the separation from the father of her son, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two had married in 2018 but his repeated betrayals would have prompted Emily to distance herself from her husband. Brad Pitt has been single since 2016. After leaving Angelina Jolie, Brad had some flirtations but nothing important. Over the past few years, Brad has faced a complex legal battle with his ex-wife over the custody of children. Angelina would not have been willing to find a meeting point and that would have exhausted Brad Pitt who has appeared tried and tired in recent years.

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt: "He insulted me and …"

Brad Pitt under indictment. In the past few hours, actress Angelina Jolie has sued the FBI asking why she didn’t arrest her ex-husband. The woman referred to an incident that took place on a plane in 2016. Angelina reported that Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shoulders and pushed her against the bathroom wall of the private plane on which they were traveling with their children. . The actor would have shouted at her: “You’re screwing this family to shit.” Brad Pitt was not indicted for her assault and this sparked Jolie’s ire.

The actress added that at the time of the incident two of the children were out the door crying and would ask her if she was ok At that point the actor would scream saying: “No, Mom is not well. She is ruining this family. She is crazy ”. A behavior that would have aroused the reaction of one of the children who would have said: “It’s not her, it’s you asshole.” Brad Pitt according to the story of Jolie would not have seen us again and would have tried to attack his son too. She the actress and director also stated that she suffered back and elbow injuries of which she has attached a photo. On another occasion Pitt would have spilled the beer on her after another heavy argument.

