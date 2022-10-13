Brad Pitt forgets Angelina Jolie with Emily Ratajkowski: actor and supermodel would be dating

If in the last few days the name of Brad Pitt fills the pages of newspapers for the news that the ex-wife Angelina Jolie would have tried to have him arrested by the FBI for the infamous dispute that took place on their jet, now the actor is again on everyone’s lips for a gossip that is spreading to wildfire: that of an alleged flirtation with Emily Ratajkowski. Several international media, including the Polish version of Elle, speak of this unexpected meeting. First they would spend several hours in a “private lounge” in a “very elegant Parisian restaurant”, then a meeting at the Pearl Oyster Bear in New York. Two events on different continents appear more than just randomness. He is 58 years old, she is 31 and has just ended her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who seems to be unfaithful to her. Is a story really being born or is it a simple flirtation that will die out at the end of the summer?