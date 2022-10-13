Brad Pitt forgets Angelina Jolie with Emily Ratajkowski: actor and supermodel would be dating
If in the last few days the name of Brad Pitt fills the pages of newspapers for the news that the ex-wife Angelina Jolie would have tried to have him arrested by the FBI for the infamous dispute that took place on their jet, now the actor is again on everyone’s lips for a gossip that is spreading to wildfire: that of an alleged flirtation with Emily Ratajkowski. Several international media, including the Polish version of Elle, speak of this unexpected meeting. First they would spend several hours in a “private lounge” in a “very elegant Parisian restaurant”, then a meeting at the Pearl Oyster Bear in New York. Two events on different continents appear more than just randomness. He is 58 years old, she is 31 and has just ended her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who seems to be unfaithful to her. Is a story really being born or is it a simple flirtation that will die out at the end of the summer?
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
let’s carry on together
the battles we believe in!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights.
But also to be an active part of a community with ideas, testimonies and participation. Support us now.
Thank you
Support us now
Previous article
He climbs Monte Rosa with shorts and sneakers and is mocked on social media: but he is Nirmal Purja, the king of 8000 meters
Next article
Stops dyeing her hair, news star Lisa LaFlamme fired: “I’m shocked”