Brad Pitt forgets Angelina Jolie with Emily Ratajkowski

News in the private life of the Hollywood star, considered by many to be the most beautiful man in the world, single for years now

Flirting in progress between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski. This is what we read on some American and international sites after the actor and the supermodel were spotted together more than once in the last period. Apparently the two would have started dating recently and the age difference – he 58, she 31 – doesn’t seem to be a problem (for now).

A knowledge still in its infancy, which could lead to a great and overwhelming love story or a fleeting flirtation. At the moment, those directly concerned prefer not to comment on the gossip about their private life. Brad and Emily would like to get to know each other more before going publicly out of balance.

Among other things, Ratajkowski has recently announced the separation from the father of her son: the actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two were married since 2018 but it seems that the model has decided to remove the man after discovering a series of betrayals that would have made her suffer a lot.

Brad Pitt has been single since 2016, when he said goodbye to Angelina Jolie. Over the past six years, the Hollywood star has had various acquaintances but nothing really important. The lawsuit with his ex-wife for custody of the children – which is not yet concluded – has tried a lot Brad. Is Emily ready to change Pitt’s private life?

The war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The war between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been going on for six years now. After the breakup announced in 2016, the two actors have not yet managed to officially divorce and find an agreement for the sake of the six children in common. According to a source recently consulted by Page Six, much of the blame would be attributed to Jolie, not at all willing to find a meeting point with her ex-husband and colleague.

Angelina does not want to grant her ex-husband joint custody of the children who, by the way, are all on her side. Alone Shiloh, 16, she managed to maintain a good bond with her father so much that she often quarreled with her mother to spend more time with Pitt.