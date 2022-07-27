Brad Pitt forgets his battle with Angelina Jolie and buys a medieval mansion in California

The actor Brad Pitt58 years old and who maintains an exhausting legal battle with Angelina Jolierecently bought one of the Carmel-by-the-sea’s most iconic mansionsin the state of California.

The residence, for which he would have paid $40,000,000 dollars and dating from 1918, was built by the famous architect Charles SumnerGreeneregarded as the pioneer of the Arts and Crafts movement.

The sale of the medieval-style residence, which was ordered to be built by the businessman D. L. James and at his death it passed into the hands of his widow, it was carried out in an operation outside the market, so further details about the negotiations, as well as its interiors, are unknown.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which was the medium that released the news, the house belonged from 1999 to 2022 to the financier joe richie and his wife, Sharon, being the ones in charge of closing the deal with Pitt.

Despite its more than 100 years old, the house looks like it did in its best times, since throughout all this time various remodeling and adjustments have been made.

The house, located on a lot of 2.5 acres, It has spectacular views of the sea, as it is located on the edge of a cliff.

Although the residence is not at the foot of the sea, the Ritchies processed a permit, in 2001, to dig a large tunnel to facilitate access to the beach, however, it is unknown whether the project was carried out or not.

