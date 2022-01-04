Brad Pitt Formula 1 driver for Apple

There Apple she is one step closer to closing an exclusive deal that will secure her the first big package of the new year. The project (still untitled) will be the protagonist Brad Pitt in the shoes of an old Formula 1 glory who, after retiring from the scene, will decide to return to the track as mentor and teammate of a young and promising driver. The direction is entrusted to Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), with Jerry Bruckheimer to act as a producer and Ehren Kruger to the script. Apple has beaten the competition from Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Netflix and Amazon, with a negotiation of production costs that are between 130 and 140 million.

For Pitt this is the second megadeal closed in recent months. In fact, in September, Apple also won the film that will see him act alongside George Clooney directed by the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts.

The Oscar-winning actor for Once upon a time… in Hollywood and Joseph Kosinski had already tried to make a movie about racing cars called Go Like Hell, in which the actor would play Carroll Shelby. Shelby’s story was later told in Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge, with Matt Damon as Shelby and Christian Bale as Ken Miles.

Recall that Brad Pitt will also star in the new upcoming film by Damien Chazelle (La la land, Babylon, alongside Margot Robbie and Sony film Bullet Train, based on a novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

