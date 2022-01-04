Brad Pitt Formula 1 driver in an Apple TV + movie – Magazine

The world of Formula 1 hasn’t produced many films, despite the charm it enjoys, but the one in the works on behalf of Apple TV + promises to be pretty good: it will be played by Brad Pitt and will confirm the working group behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, namely director Joseph Kosinski, screenwriter Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It will also involve champion Lewis Hamilton.

Brad Pitt Formula 1 driver

According to the US magazine Deadline, Brad Pitt will play an old Formula 1 driver who decides to leave retirement to mentor a young man and who in this way experiences his last moment of glory on the professional racing circuits.

At the moment the project is in the initial stages of production, and for example an official title is still missing, but everything is ready for a sudden acceleration as soon as Apple signs the final agreement. Insiders look at this film with a lot of interest, especially for Brad Pitt’s star power and for the main names involved in the making. In addition to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joseph Kosinski he directed ‘Oblivion’, ‘Fire Squad’ and ‘Tron: Legacy’; Ehren Kruger wrote ‘The Ring’ and ‘Transformers’ chapters 2 to 4, while Jerry Bruckheimer is one of the big shots of the stars and stripes production, with over one hundred credits to his credit, among which the saga of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Armageddon’ and the TV series of the ‘CSI’ franchise stand out.

As for the involvement of the English driver Lewis Hamilton, seven times world champion, we know he’s involved in the film, but it’s unclear in what role. And anyway, the Formula 1 federation is not yet officially part of the project, so perhaps there remains a piece to add before shooting can begin.

A curiosity, before closing: Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski they had already tried to accomplish a film dedicated to the world of Formula 1. It should have been called ‘Go Like Hell’ and tell the story of the pilot and designer Carroll Shelby, whose professional history would then feed the plot of the feature film ‘Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge’, with Matt Damon in the role of Shelby and Christian Bale in those of the pilot Ken Miles.