Brad Pitt freaks out and responds to Angelina Jolie’s accusations: ‘You’re trying to ruin me’ | Series on Stage

The controversy continues! action movie star Brad Pitt is maintaining his innocence after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie claimed he was abusive to her and her children during a September 2016 flight from France to California.

“Brad is disgusted to have been accused of this by her. He maintains that it’s all a big lie and that Angelina won’t stop until he completely ruins her name.”reveals a source exclusively in the new edition of Us magazine.

The source continued: “Angelina insists he absolutely did these things, the kids saw it. Ultimately, he and Angelina seem destined to fight each other for the rest of their lives, or at least until the kids grow up and there’s nothing left to dispute. It’s a tragic and toxic situation that none of them are willing to give in.”

In court documents obtained by the site earlier this month, the star’s lawyers allege that Pitt was “physically and emotionally abusive” throughout the transatlantic flight in question. “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt attacked his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him.”claimed Jolie’s legal team in the documents. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the plane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children ran and everyone tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the kids begged Pitt to stop. Everyone was scared and crying a lot.“

The complaint also alleges that the star of Fight Club “spilled beer on Jolie” and then “poured beer and red wine on the children”. Pitt was investigated for child abuse by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after the flight, but was acquitted of the abuse charges in November 2016.