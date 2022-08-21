Brad Pitt gets emotional and makes rare comment on viral video of daughter Shiloh dancing; watch

Owl parent mode successfully activated! During the premiere of the movie “Bullet Train”, which took place this Monday (1st) in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt melted when talking about his daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the fruit of his marriage to Angelina Jolie. Recently, the 16-year-old girl went viral on social media when she appeared dancing to “Vegas” by Doja Cat.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt praised the teenager. “fills my eyes with tears“, he confessed. He then added that the performance was “very beautiful“. “I don’t know where she got it from [o talento para a dança]. I have two left feet“, revealed the star, in a joking tone.

During the conversation, Pitt also pointed out what his expectations are for the future of his children. When asked if he would like the heirs to enter the world of the arts, he replied: “I love when they find their own ways, find things that interest them, and flourish there.“. In addition to Shiloh, Brad and Angelina are parents to: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Watch:

Brad Pitt had nothing but praise and admiration for his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, and her dance moves. pic.twitter.com/omnx3c4y8R — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 2, 2022

Shiloh’s performance with “Vegas” wasn’t the first time the girl has been hailed for her dancing talent. In March of this year, videos of her playing hits by Anitta and Lizzo also went viral.

Remember:

