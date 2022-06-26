Brad Pitt had to do this to overcome addictions after divorce with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie formed one of the most meditic couples of the showbut after a few years, what seemed like a fairy tale ended in a divorce that affected both actors emotionally. After a long healing process, Brad Pitt shared some thoughts on the moments that followed the divorce and how he managed to regain stability.

When and why did Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce?

The famous couple who became known as Brangelina announced their divorce in September 2016, 11 years after their relationship began. Although both pointed out that the causes of the separation were irreconcilable differences, It is said that the reason for the divorce was due to the altercation that Brad Pitt had with his son Madoxx, then 15 years old on a private plane. The actor was accused of physically and verbally assaulting his son, which is why Angelina filed for divorce.

What happened to Brad Pitt after the divorce? This declared the actor

The actor entered a stage of sadness and deep reflection that forced him to make important decisions about what he had to do with his life, in statements to GQ magazine, Pitt said about it: “I think all our hearts are broken. I have always felt very alone in my life, only when I grew up as a child, alone even here and it has not been until recently that I have had a strong hug of my friends and family.”

What did Brad Pitt do to overcome addictions after the divorce with Angelina Jolie?

As soon as the divorce was announced, Pitt decided to join a private group of Alcoholics Anonymous in which he spent 18 months.In addition to getting away from alcohol, the actor decided to leave the cigarette and any substance that could mean an alteration of the mind.

How many children do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have?

There are six children who make up the family of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, their names are Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and Maddox, who is the oldest.