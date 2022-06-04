Brad Pitt has a brick empire

Brad Pitt, in addition to having invested a large part of his immense fortune in his motorcycle collection, the actor has also opted for the purchase of several luxury properties throughout his career, given that he is passionate about architecture and interior design. In an interview with the presenter Oprah Winfrey, in 2004, the actor said the following: “I love that architecture is a great work of art in which you can be.” In addition, in 2012, Angelina Jolie’s ex collaborated in a collection with Frank Pollaro, famous furniture manufacturer and two years ago he narrated a documentary about the life and work of the American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, famous for the design of ‘Casa de la Cascada’, a magnificent property built at the end of the decade 1930s over a waterfall on the Bear River in Pennsylvania.

Due to his great knowledge of architecture and design, the actor has managed to acquire several impressive houses throughout his life in places such as Hollywood, New York, New Orleans, the south of France and Mallorca, although it is also rumored that he has a property in native Missouri, near the Lake of the Ozarks.



Brad Pitt’s house in France

In 1994, the actor paid 1.7 million dollars for a mansion located in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.. In the following years, the actor bought two adjoining properties to create a larger complex and in 2005 he bought two more houses in the same place. According to Variety, this complex cost almost 5 million dollars and includes a main house of 622 square meters, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a skating rink. In 2017, he named this property as his children’s ‘childhood home’. In 1998, the actor hired the ‘Graft’ architecture firm to build a ‘zen’ concept house in the Hollywood Hills, also in Los Angeles. The actor completely designed the entire interior decoration, creating a kind of oasis in mica stone, pine flooring and a large number of skylights for better natural light.

In the early 2000s, Brad Pitt bought a waterfront home in Santa Barbara for $4 million. Although he bought it when he married Jennifer Aniston, the truth is that it was Angelina Jolie and her children who enjoyed it the most. In 2005, Pitt spent $8.4 million on a Malibu bachelor pad. In 2011, Ellen DeGeneres paid $12 million for this apartment. A year later, Brad Pitt would buy his first house as a couple with Angelina Jolie, it is a property in the French Quarter of New Orleans, valued at 3.5 million dollars and in 2007 they bought a residence at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York .

In 2011, the actor bought the most expensive house in his collection, a villa in the French countryside named Château Miraval, valued at $60 million. This property includes a castle and vineyards with a private winery. And in 2016, he invested $3.9 million for a private villa in Mallorca, Spain.