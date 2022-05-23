Brad Pitt has a disease that makes him very hateful

The vast majority of people consider Brad Pitt to be one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood history. However, those who have known him personally have also claimed that he is one of the most “disrespectful” and “hateful” actors in the industry, but the reality is that these negative reactions from the actor are not part of his personality, but which is the product of a disease he has dealt with for the past 10 years.

In 2013, Angelina Jolie’s ex released the news that he suffers from a strange condition called prosopagnosia, a neurological disorder that causes a disconnection between the brain and sight, which is why the actor has a hard time recognizing the faces of the people you’ve recently been involved with. In short, it is an incurable disease that causes progressive memory loss.



Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their children

Although the actor of “Once upon a time in Hollywood” continues to choose important roles in the entertainment industryThe truth is that over the years this condition will probably worsen, making it a little more difficult for the actor’s personal relationships, since it would be difficult for him to remember having met someone, as explained by the TMZ portal. According to experts, people with prosopagnosia may have difficulty recognizing a person even if they have spent considerable time with them. One of the characteristics of this disease is that the physical features and somatic characteristics of other people are not registered in the visual memory of the people who suffer from this disease, causing them to be immediately unaware of them and making people believe that the patients they are being disrespectful or, in Pitt’s case, self-centered.

In his statements in 2013, the actor stated that he is aware of what is said about his personality, but due to his illness it is impossible for him to remember most of the people he meets daily.. “A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespectful. When I meet them and say, ‘Have we met before?’ I make things worse: they get offended and think I’m self-centered. But the disease is stronger than me, I do not remember the faces of the people. That’s why sometimes I prefer to stay home alone, “he said.

Studies have determined that there are two types of prosopagnosia, the one suffered by Pitt is associative type prosopagnosia, where patients are able to distinguish some features, but are not able to associate them with a known person. The other type of prosopagnosia is apperceptive, in which people are unable to differentiate one face from another. It should be noted that this memory loss does not happen with the people with whom Brad Pitt has been for a long time, which is why he will always recognize his children, his two ex-wives (Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston), his family and friends closer like Leonardo DiCaprio or Bradley Cooper, but you won’t be able to remember someone you recently met on a film set, to name one example.