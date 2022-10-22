Brad Pitt has a fight with Angelina Jolie and dribbles a problem with his children

Despite the fight you have with Angelina Jolie in court on account of the sale of part of his French winery, Brad Pitt is trying not to let it affect his relationship with his children, according to a source close to the actor to the new issue of Us Weekly magazine.

The source commented that the actor always goes where his kids are, no matter where in the world: “[Ele] strives to see them as often as possible, wherever they are in the world… He flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday and it meant a lot to them. Also, he threw a big party for Shiloh on her 16th birthday,” the insider stated, adding that the actor never comments on these ‘adult’ issues with his children.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who is studying biochemistry at a university in South Korea, has just turned 21 and it is unknown if he and his father saw each other on August 5, on his birthday.

In fact, it was because of a fight with Maddox on a private plane, that the problems with Angelina Jolie began, especially now that, according to a source in the magazine, it is known that she was the one who would have made an anonymous call to the FBI. investigate the actor.

In addition to Maddox, they are parents to Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. (Jolie adopted Maddox before she began her romance with Pitt; the actor adopted him legally in 2006.)

“Brad appreciates every moment he has with the kids,” adds the source. “He loves being a father and tries to make the best of a complicated situation”, justified a friend.

In an interview with the author Ottessa Moshfegh, responsible for the book “My Year of Rest and Relaxation”, Brad Pitt he decided to open his heart and vent about issues such as the mild depression he faced and the treatment of alcoholism.

The 58-year-old actor reported that he lived with mild depression for years: “I think joy has been a new discovery later in life. I was always moving with the currents, floating in one direction, then another,” he said.

“I think I spent years with mild depression, and it wasn’t until I came to terms with it, trying to accept every part of myself — the beautiful and the ugly — that I was able to understand the moments of joy.”

In addition, he commented on the search for meaning in life. “Here in California,” he says, “there’s a lot of this talk of ‘being your authentic self.’ This tormented me; what does ‘authentic’ mean? For me it was recognizing those deep scars that we carry.”

In an interview with GQ, Brad Pitt, who quit alcohol in 2016 after his divorce from Angelina Jolie and stopped smoking during the pandemic, vented about his addictions. Even during the pandemic, he said that he learned to make ceramics and improved his ability to play the guitar. To get rid of alcohol addiction, the actor attended Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I am one of those creatures who speak through art. I just always want to create. If I’m not creating, I’m dying somehow,” she said.

