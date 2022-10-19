Brad Pitt has a list of colleagues he doesn’t want to work with

Let’s not tell it too much, we all have colleagues with whom we work well and with whom we get along very well and others who we barely tolerate, sometimes not even that. And this applies to everyone, more or less rich, more or less famous, regardless of the role we hold. Of course, if you are rich, famous and particularly good (or otherwise sought after) in your field, it is easier to choose who to work with or not.

Take for example Brad Pitt, one of the most important actors – and producers – in Hollywood, do you want him not to have favorite colleagues and others he prefers to avoid? The thing that you may not know instead is that the good Brad would have written two lists himself, one with the actors with whom he has worked well and another with the names of the “bad guys”, those with whom he has not particularly loved to work. To support it is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, protagonist with Brad Pitt of the recent “Bullet Train”, even if he immediately states that this thing would not be something that is not very common in the environment, on the contrary.

And who are the names on the “good” list? Taylor-Johnson himself specifies that he has not seen the names and that he does not know if her name is on one of the two lists, but Sandra Bullock, longtime friend of Brad Pitt, would be among the people liked. Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie would instead appear on the black list, but no one is surprised by the second … According to Taylor-Johnson, his most famous colleague likes to work with those who do not take themselves too seriously and with those who try to have fun even in the workplace . In short, professionalism, yes, but without ever losing a smile on his face.

(Photo Getty Images)