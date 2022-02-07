Brad Pitt has a new love

After the divorce from Angelina Jolie and the tough legal battle for custody of the children, not yet over, Brad Pitt would have found serenity in love. According to the British tabloid The Sun, the most glamorous actor in Hollywood has a love affair with the Swedish singer Lykke Li, 35, a neighbor of the star.. The relationship between the two, according to gossip, would go on as early as the summer of 2021 and the couple would be able to see each other in secret while keeping the relationship hidden from the paparazzi. At least, until a few days ago, when they were spotted together in a restaurant in Hollywood, the “Mother Wolf”.

Brad Pitt and Lykke Li from neighbors to lovers

The two still live close to each other in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, where the actor expanded a house he bought in the 1990s, in order to spend as much time as possible with Angelina JOlie’s children, three natives and three adopted. . The actor’s alleged girlfriend is Lykke (Lykke Timotej Svensson Zachrissonist) a Swedish-born indie music singer. She has lived in America since she was 19 and bought a mansion in Los Feliz since 2018, becoming the actor’s neighbor. According to the British tabloid The Sun, Lykke Li has a 5-year-old son Dion, born of the relationship with her ex Jeff Bhasker. So far, no confirmation or denial has been received from those directly involved.