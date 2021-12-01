Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery.

Finally it seems that at least on this matter the couple has reached an agreement as the actress has sold her shares to Tenute del Monde, a leading group in the wine production sector. Brad Pitt thus has a new business partner.

Slowly it seems that the two are finding the square in their long-standing legal issues and it seems that Angelina Jolie is ready to finally turn the page, leaving her past completely behind. This is also demonstrated by the removal of the tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband as well as to the sale of its shares in the French winery owned up to now in co-ownership.

Damian McKinney, CEO of the group that acquired 50% of the Chateau Miraval, said that his company has long admired the hitherto owned by the famous couple of the show biz, adding that he is delighted with the near future working alongside Brad Pitt, which will certainly lead to the birth of high quality wines. The actor has always been a great lover of wines and viticulture.