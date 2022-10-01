Brad Pitt has a “positive attitude” towards the “sad legal situation” with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is reportedly trying to have a ‘positive attitude’ towards the ‘sad legal situation’ that sees him involved with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt has decided to keep a “positive attitude“despite recent controversies surrounding the FBI’s report on the violent argument with Angelina Jolie which would have taken place in 2016 aboard a private jet in the presence of their six children.

In this week’s issue of People magazine, a source close to Pitt said the 58-year-old actor hopes to soon reach a more satisfying and peaceful position with his children regarding the ongoing custody battle with Jolie.

The two actors, who were declared legally single in 2019, share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. “It has been a sad situation for many years“the source said.”Ever since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has focused on having the best possible relationship with his children. ”

“It was very difficult for him. Many times, there were long intervals where he didn’t see his children at all. He misses them a lot when he doesn’t see them“concluded the source close to Brad Pitt.”But he still has a positive attitude towards the whole situation. She believes there will be a time when she will have a great relationship with her children again“.