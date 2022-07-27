Brad Pitt has bought an old house for 40 million dollars in California | People | Entertainment

Brad Pitt It’s one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. Recently, it was revealed that the famous bought a luxurious house in the California coast that approximately It cost $40 million.

In accordance with Washington Post the expensive property known as D. L. James House dates from 1918 and it was designed by Charles Sumner Green, who was an architect of the 20th century. It is also located on a cliff located in Carmel Highlands.

In 1999, the site belonged to the Searock company, company that was linked to the late Chicago Richie, the founder of an investment group known as Fox River Partners, and Sharon Richie, his wife.

The property is built of sandstone and granite, has arched windows, a tiled roof and panoramic ocean views.

“Famous architect Charles Greene (was the one) produced watercolor sketches two days after viewing the site and spent the next four years personally supervising and designing every detail of the granite house (later named Seaward). He built the outer walls to appear to grow out of the cliffs, and the meandering plan defied the logic of the front elevations, usual side and rear”, reads the website The Gamble House.

It should be noted that so far, Pitt has not taken a position on the matter.

Pitt has also been involved in other real estate events, in the 2020 The actor surprised his lifelong makeup artist by renovating his house. Back then, the actor went to the twins show drew Y Jonathan Scottwho carry out impressive renovations in the houses ofand people who need it.

It was thus that Jean Black, a great friend of Pitt, turned out to be the beneficiary and the artist contributed to improve her quality of life.

Pitt wanted to repay Black, who works with other high-profile Hollywood clients like Julia Roberts and Josh Brolin, for years of unwavering friendship. “She is family, we are like brother and sister,” the actor said in the episode, which aired on April 13. “He is a person that I value a lot in my life.”. (AND)