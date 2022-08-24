Brad Pitt has spoken about his drama with Angelina Jolie and “he just wants her to be happy”

Brad Pitt wants to do things right for the well-being of his children and after having spoken about his drama with Angelina Jolie has declared that he “just wants her to be happy”. After the complaint was leaked to the FBI in which the actress accused her then partner of domestic violence, they have revealed what the actor has said about the mother of his children.

In recent days, the scandalous case that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt experienced in 2016, which led to their separation and later divorce, has been revived. Details such as everything that happened at the time even photos of bruises left on the actress from “Maleficent”.

Brad Pitt just wants Angelina Jolie to be happy

According to a source close to the actor, Brad Pitt still cares about Angelina Jolie and only seeks her well-being for the sake of their children in common. “He is not against herneither personally, nor professionally, nor romantically”, they revealed to Us Weekly.

Despite everything that has been said about the outcome of their relationship, Brad Pitt does not hold any grudges because according to the informant: “If she is happy, he is happy. Brad loved Angelina and still cares about her.”.

The “Fight Club” actor has been very consistent in wanting Angelina Jolie is “happy and healthy and the best mother she can be to her children”, added the informant. In addition, he remembers that when the actress “was going through medical problems and surgeries, she constantly said how Brad supported her and that he would be with her for everything,” he revealed.

